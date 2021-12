MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During halftime of the Morgantown versus University basketball game, the UHS football team was brought out to center court.

That’s because the Hawks earned the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference title this past Fall after their undefeated regular season.

The Hawks were awarded their OVAC trophy.

Hawks head coach John Kelley was also asked to coach the OVAC All-Star football game this Spring.

Coach Kelley gladly accepted and looks forward to hopefully taking down the Ohio team.