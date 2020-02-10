University’s Josh Edwards named WV Gatorade cross country runner of the year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School sophomore Larry Josh Edwards has been named the Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year for the state of West Virginia.

That was announced by the school on Monday.

Photo via Gatorade

Edwards helped the Hawks win the 2019 AAA Boys Cross Country state title.

Edwards also recently placed 2nd in the 3200 M at the Spire Scholastic Showcase over the weekend. That’s a national event, and according to the team, his finish makes him just the fifth sophomore ever to finish the even in under 9 minutes indoors in the U.S.

12 Sports is hoping to speak with Edwards about the award this week.