University’s Josh Edwards signs to continue XC and T&F career at Oregon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Josh Edwards made it official on National Signing Day as he signed to run cross country and track and field at the University of Oregon.

Edwards, the three-time cross country individual and team State Champion, is a very decorated UHS athlete.

The senior is a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year, awarded to the top runner in the state.

Edwards has certainly proved to be the top runner in the state after multiple track and field State Championships as well.

Edwards touched on his time running with the ‘U.’

“I mean, I showed up freshman year, my brother was a senior. We got third in the state meet overall and then basically after that we haven’t lost one yet in cross country. It’s been pretty cool just to see where this team was and now where it is. Not just me as an individual but the rest of the team and the culture that we brought here,” Edwards said.

He also said Eugene, Oregon was the place to be both academically and athletically.

Edwards has one final track and field season at University before running with the Oregon Ducks.