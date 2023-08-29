MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — By his own admission, University head football coach John Kelley never dreamed after winning his first game against Liberty in 1987 that there would be at least 249 more to come after.

He probably wishes that his younger self could see him now.

On Friday night, Kelley earned his 250th career win in a 42-7 victory over John Marshall, but in his eyes, the contributions of those he’s had by his side throughout the last four decades are what has led to this accomplishment.

“This isn’t necessarily an achievement by me. This is an achievement by this program. One of the greatest assistant coahces I’ve had around me and players that I’m proud of that have bought into what we do and what have you and a result of that, I’ve been lucky enough to do this for this length of time and 250 is really special for the program. It’s not for me,” Kelley said.

The more things that change in high school football, the more Kelley seems to stay the same and after 37 years as a head coach, not much surprises him once the Friday night lights come on.

“People say the kids changed. Kids don’t change,” he said, “Society’s changed and expectations changed, and lack of discipline has changed and things that I can’t control. That’s one of the things I’m proud of is that me and my staff have been able to deal with the things that we can’t control and modernize with what we have to.”

Kelley said that he’s not yet sure when he’ll hang up his headset and turn the Hawks over to the next man up but what he does know now is that he’s going to lead his team onto the field and battle for win number 251 this Friday against Parkersburg South.