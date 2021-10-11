University’s Sage Clawges once again voted Catch of the Week winner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sage Clawges was already a two-time winner of the Salem University Catch of the Week competition so far this season.

After voting ended on Monday, he can now say he’s a three-time winner.

Clawges’ juggling catch through traffic in University’s win over Albert Gallatin (PA) from Friday gained 41.39% of the votes that were cast on our website over the weekend.

Clawges will now have three entries into the Catch of the Year bracket, which will get underway with the start of the high school football playoffs.