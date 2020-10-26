University’s T. T. Brooks wins Week 8 JARCO Catch of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University wideout T. T. Brooks may have lost his shoe on one of his three receiving touchdown plays Friday night, but he didn’t lose the competition.

Brooks received over 46 percent of the votes in this week’s JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition, and was voted as the winner.

Brooks’ touchdown grab defeated two other catches by players from Bridgeport and Gilmer County.

Brooks is now entered into the Catch of the Year competition, and becomes the seventh different player to win the weekly voting competition this year.