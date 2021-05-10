University’s Thomas, McBee signed to continue athletics collegiately

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two University High School athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the Division I level on Monday.

Joey McBee signed to play football at the University of Cincinnati. McBee was was presented with a preferred walk on offer at Cincinnati and he couldn’t pass it up.

The senior has been to U of C football camps throughout the years and said an interest has built up to play football at the school.

Joey McBee signs with the University of Cincinnati

McBee will either play linebacker or tight end for the Bearcats and said John Kelley and the “U” has prepared him to take his talents collegiately. He’s excited to join an established football program.



“Just to be part of a top 10 team coming off of an awesome season last year and almost beating Georgia, should’ve beat Georgia, I mean it’s a very very scary but enlightening time to go out to such a competitive school both academically and athletically,” McBee said.

Jordan Thomas signed to continue his cross country career at Marshall University.

Thomas was apart of the Class-AAA boys state championship cross country team at the “U” this past fall. Individually he finished in the top 10 at fifth place with a time of 16:33.13.

Thomas said that was a great way to end his high school career.



“Definitely, you always want to win most of them if not all of them and especially the last one it was really nice to win it with the guys I like and just enjoyed running with all of my career,” Thomas said.

Jordan Thomas and his family while signing with Marshall XC

He said Marshall was a great fit and had everything he was looking for in a college.

“It just seemed like a good fit academically and athletically it was just a really sound team that I liked and it just fit really well,” Thomas said.



