MADISON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The organization “Chill Boxing’s” flyer regarding an upcoming planned boxing match between two young boys has gotten thousands of views, comments and shares on Facebook. Some of these comments questioned the legality of a fight like this.

The competitors are 9-year-old Mason Maynard from Ashland, Kentucky. He’s known as “The Viper.” The other competitor is eight-year-old Landon VanDyke from Richlands, Virginia, known as “The Pitbull.”

“Most of the controversy and most of the negativity truly is coming from ignorance. They don’t know the sport. They don’t understand the sport,” said Connie Branner, chief official for the West Virginia Association of USA

The West Virginia Athletic Commission Code only regulates boxing for fighters over the age of 18 years old. However, USA Boxing regulates all boxing matches involving boxers under 18 years old.

“Our referees are taught, and this is the motto, it is better to stop a thousand fights too soon than to stop one fight too late,” Branner said.

Branner said this fight will match competitors based on age, weight and experience, just like other fights.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and the most significant injury I have seen was a dislocated shoulder that happened when the boxer threw his punch in an awkward position,” Branner said.

She and other boxing experts said the competitors’ safety comes first.

“They have to have a physical. They have to be checked out by the ring doctor; there’s a ring doctor there. They wear headgear, groin protectors, all the equipment. It’s very safe,” said Chase Hill, owner of Chill Boxing.

Hill said in the last 12 years that he’s been hosting events like this, there have not been any severe incidents.

“This was nice for us to get a chance to say ‘Hey, look at what these kids can do.’ Not everybody likes to play baseball. Not everybody likes to play basketball,” Hill said. “Some of these kids are growing up in boxing families where grandpa was a professional boxer, dad was a boxer, now they’re a boxer. It’s a lot like how some families like to go fishing, some like to go compete in the ring.”

However, a local pediatrician said even with safety measures in place, there’s still a risk for the boxers.

“For children who have young, developing brains, they’re sensitive to trauma, they’re sensitive to repeated head blows, they’re super sensitive to recurrent concussions, then boxing is not a sport that we would promote as pediatricians,” Valley Health Kid Care Pediatrician Robin Darnell said.

Darnell said the biggest concern is repeated concussions and head trauma.

“The headgear that’s designed for boxing does not protect them from concussions. It might protect them from a laceration or an abrasion, but they still have this whole area of their face that’s open and so, they could be prone to any kind of fracture of their orbit,” Darnell said.

Landon Vandyke said he’s excited for this upcoming match—his first fight ever.

“I want to try to get stronger and faster and kind of defend myself,” said Landon.

His mom said she was taken aback by the Facebook comments, but she fully supports her son who loves boxing and being active.

“I know their capabilities. It’s the same with Landon. Landon wants to do this, he loves it, and he has the capability of being great at it. I’m not going to hold him back because of my fears,” Rhonda Vandyke said.

Even Landon’s coach, Coy Witt, said he’s excited for Landon, and said that his safety comes first in training and during competitions.

“I call him ‘The Pitbull’ just because of how aggressive he is. He’s a little guy, he’s eight years old. He’s just got so much energy in him when he fights,” said Witt. “With the USA boxing, they’re very strict on making sure the weights match up, the ages match up. You’re not getting a big kid in with a little kid. It’s pretty evenly matched. They go by skill level too.”

The Boone County Brawl is set to take place on Aug. 19 at the Madison Civic Center in Madison, WV. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.