Update: WV Black Bears will play final games of regular season, per MLB Draft League

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears will finish out the regular season on the field, according to MLB Draft League President, Kerrick Jackson, on Monday.

Jackson sent the following response after 12 Sports contacted the league for an update Monday morning:

The Black Bears will finish the rest of the season, with some roster additions. We are not having a post-season this year, so that will not be a concern. We had some positive tests last weekend which required us to trigger contact tracing protocol. The process allowed us to isolate any individuals at risk, and eliminate any further infections.

West Virginia was scheduled to host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a three-game series over the weekend, but was forced to cancel all three contests.

According to the Black Bears’ release on social media on Saturday, both teams were subject to contract tracing efforts.

West Virginia is scheduled to play two games at Williamsport on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then round out the season with a pair of games at Mahoning Valley beginning on Thursday.

With the absence of a postseason, the race is on for the MLB Draft League title.

West Virginia enters the week in a tie with the Trenton Thunder for the top spot in the league.

The Black Bears captured the New York-Penn League crown during their first year in the league in 2015, and will look to once again be the top team in a league in Year One.