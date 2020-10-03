Updated schedule changes for previously scheduled Week 6 high school football games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Following Saturday evening’s release of the WV Department of Education’s COVID-19 School Re-Entry map, a total of nine high school football games involving area teams were canceled.

Details on those canceled games can be found here.

Gilmer County’s scheduled game at Doddridge County was one that was canceled. The Titans have not yet rescheduled a game.

Randolph County turning Gold canceled previously scheduled games for Elkins and Tygarts Valley. But the Tigers and Bulldogs will now play each other Friday night in Mill Creek at Bulldogs Field, according to both coaches.

Philip Barbour was scheduled to return to action at home this coming week against East Fairmont. However, Russ Collett says Philip Barbour will remain remote for school, and will go another week without practice or games.

East Fairmont, meanwhile, will now face a ranked Clay County team at home on Thursday night at East-West Stadium, according to Bees head coach Shane Eakle.

Doddridge County will now host Ravenswood at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

DCHS is located in a Gold county, and therefore can only play against other teams in Gold counties. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Gilmer County.

Lewis County is scheduled to play Preston at Lewis County on Friday.

Lewis County, meanwhile, is Green, giving the Minutemen more flexibility in scheduling. The Minutemen were scheduled to host Buckhannon-Upshur, which will now have the week off after Upshur County showed up as Orange on Saturday’s map.

The other local teams that had canceled games — Bridgeport, Liberty, Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd, South Harrison — are all in an Orange Harrison County, meaning they cannot play, either.