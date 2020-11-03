Updated Week 10 slate of High School Football games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We have made it to the final week of the high school football regular season.

Just one week — one, at most two, games — now separate teams from today and the postseason.

The high school football rankings will be released by the WVSSAC Tuesday afternoon, which will help paint part of the football playoff picture as we enter the regular season’s final days.

Two local teams — Lincoln and Philip Barbour — will play two games this week. Meanwhile, Bridgeport and Morgantown were able to reschedule their Week 1 meeting, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of high school football games involving area teams heading into Week 10, which starts Tuesday for two local clubs.

Meadow Bridge at Philip Barbour, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Lincoln at Herbert Hoover, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Clay County at Braxton County, Friday 7 p.m.

Hundred at Clay-Battelle, Friday 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, Friday 7 p.m.

East Fairmont vs. Fairmont Senior, Friday 7 p.m.

Elkins at Nicholas County, Friday 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, Friday 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Grafton, Friday 7 p.m.

Liberty at North Marion, Friday 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Morgantown, Friday 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, Friday 7 p.m.

Brooke vs. Preston (at University High School), Friday 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at Ritchie County, Friday 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, Friday 7 p.m.

Tucker County at South Harrison, Friday 7 p.m.

Trinity at Wahama, Friday 7 p.m.

University at Oak Hill, Friday 7 p.m.

Webster County at Montcalm, Friday 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur is the only team in our area unable to play this week, due to Upshur County appearing Orange on Saturday’s School Re-Entry COVID-19 map by the WV Department of Education.