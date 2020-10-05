Updated Week 6 High School Football Schedule for teams in our area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week’s high school football schedule has certainly seen a lot of changes all over the state over the past few days, especially for teams in our viewing area.

At least 15 of the 25 football teams in our viewing area were affected in some way by a scheduling change.

With all these changes, 12 Sports thought it would be a good idea to publish the latest Week 6 schedule so fans can stay up to date.

Below are all of the Week 6 matchups for teams in our area, as well as a list of teams that are idle this week.

GAMES BEING PLAYED:

Thursday: Clay County at East Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Braxton County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Doddridge County, 7:30 p.m.

Elkins at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Roane County, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Preston at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Ritchie County

Trinity Christian at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at University, 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Saturday: North Marion at Chapmanville, 1 p.m.

IDLE TEAMS:

Bridgeport (Orange)

Buckhannon-Upshur (Red)

Clay-Battelle (14-day quarantine)

Liberty (Orange)

Lincoln (Orange)

Philip Barbour (Virtual schooling)

Robert C. Byrd (Orange)

South Harrison (Orange)