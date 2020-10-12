Updated Week 7 High School Football Schedule for teams in our area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday’s map by the West Virginia Department of Education put plenty of changes in motion to the Week 7 high school football slate of games involving area teams.

Eight games involving 13 teams from North Central West Virginia were canceled by the map, and one more was canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers in another county.

Below are all of the Week 6 matchups for teams in our area, as well as a list of teams that are idle this week.

GAMES BEING PLAYED

Note: All games listed are being played on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Grafton at Braxton County
Cameron at Clay-Battelle
North Marion at Lewis County
Ritchie County at Webster County
Valley (Wetzel) at Trinity
Tolsia at East Fairmont
Wheeling Park at University (7:30 p.m.)
Hundred at Tucker County
Morgantown at Parkersburg South
Gilmer County at Calhoun County
Preston at Washington
Tygarts Valley at Ravenswood (7:30 p.m.)
* Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd (Sunday, 7 p.m.)

* Note: Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd were scheduled to play one another on Friday, Oct. 16, but cannot due to Harrison County’s COVID-19 numbers. The two schools have agreed to push the game back to Sunday with the hopes that Harrison County’s metrics will have improved by then.

IDLE TEAMS

Bridgeport (Orange)
Buckhannon-Upshur (Orange)
Doddridge Co. (Orange)
Liberty (Orange)
Lincoln (Orange)
Philip Barbour (Orange)
South Harrison (Orange)

Elkins, which was scheduled to host Bridgeport on Friday, currently does not have a Week 7 opponent, though is still hoping to play this week.

