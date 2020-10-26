Updated Week 9 slate of High School Football games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Week 9 of the high school football season in West Virginia will feature games throughout the week for teams in our region.
Three games involving area teams were scratched due to a county’s standing in this week’s WV Department of Education School Re-Entry map.
Most of the affected teams have been able to reschedule, excluding a ranked Braxton County team, who will be sidelined this week due to Braxton County being Orange on the map.
Below is an updated list of games for this week:
*Note: Games are at home team’s stadium unless otherwise noted.
Lincoln vs. Lincoln County — Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (at Glenville State)
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Preston — Thursday, 7 p.m. (at University HS)
Huntington at Bridgeport — Friday, 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Montcalm — Friday, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Doddridge County — Friday, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at East Fairmont — Friday, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior vs. Elkins — Friday, 7 p.m. (at Tygarts Valley HS)
Gilmer County at Ritchie County — Friday, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Grafton — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Liberty — Friday, 7 p.m.
University at Morgantown — Friday, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at North Marion — Friday, 7 p.m.
Steubenville Catholic (OH) at Trinity Christian — Friday, 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at South Harrison — Friday, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Petersburg — Friday, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County — Friday, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood vs. Webster County — Friday, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Lincoln — Friday, 7 p.m.