USA Lacrosse announces season awards, several local players recognized

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – USA Lacrosse announced annual awards from this past season and several local players are recognized.

On the girls side, West Virginia Coach of the Year was presented to Fairmont Senior’s Jon Cain. This after leading the Polar Bears to their second consecutive state title.

A few of his players were also recognized by USA Lacrosse in midfielder Aubrey Harrison as an All-American player and teammate Leah Shaw named an All-Academic defender.

Buckhannon-Upshur midfielder Miranda Green was also named a West Virginia All-American lacrosse player. The Bucs made it to the state semifinals this past season.

On the boys side, two local players were named All-Americans in University’s long stick midfielder Emmery Cottrell and Morgantown midfielder Michael Brown.



The full list of girls awards can be found here.

The full list of boys awards can be found here.