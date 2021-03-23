Vaulting to West Liberty: Reese Burnside inks with Hilltoppers T&F program

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County High School’s Reese Burnside is a standout on the wrestling mat, an all-state football player, and a state champion pole vaulter.

He can now add college-athlete-commit to the growing resume, as well.

Burnside signed his Letter of Intent with the West Liberty Hilltoppers track & field program Tuesday in West Union.

The senior will be joining the Hilltoppers’ as a pole vaulter when his high school career is over. And what a great track career it’s been so far.

Burnside and the bulldogs won Single-A state track & field championships in his freshman and sophomore years. He’s got his eyes set on both the school, and state, records for height on the pole vault this year.

Burnside is headed to West Liberty, and spoke about how each sport he competes in translates to his sport of choice.

“I’d like to think all of my sports really help each other. In wrestling, it really just helps you become tougher, and that really benefits every other sport,” said Burnside. “And in football, I mean that really teaches how to be a leader, and team work, all of that. Because, track, yes it’s an individual sporting event, but it’s also a team sport, and hopefully we can win another team title.”

Burnside, twice a state champ, is going for his third this year. He’s also a two-time AAU All-American pole vaulter.

This spring, he’s going for the state record of 15-feet in that event. The school record is 14’6″.