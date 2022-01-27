Versatility leads to Tigers’ hot streak, Elkins goes undefeated against sectional opponents

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins boys basketball team is red-hot on a four-game win streak.

The sixth ranked Tigers are proving to be a team to watch in Class Triple-A. Elkins won its last four contests and also went undefeated against sectional opponents with a win over Lewis County on Wednesday.

The Tigers sit at 10-3 on the season and many of those wins come against ranked programs and that’s how the Tigers earned a spot in the top 10.

Elkins started its season on a strong note, too. The Tigers also won four straight before falling to top-ranked Greater Beckley Christian.

The team has only gotten better from there and Tigers head coach Amrit Rayfield said the work has just begun.

“We do have goals in mind. Certainly I think anyone wants to compete in the state tournament but we also know there are a lot of obstacles along the way. We have to continue to work hard and get better,” Rayfield said.

What has the team looked like on the floor that leads to the recent success? Well, they’re versatile on both sides of the ball and hard to guard.



“It’s not just two guys that teams can really try and key on. Again, it’s the versatility and the unselfishness, sharing the basketball on the offensive end but then it’s also our versatility defensively. For us it’s always been a one game mentality,” Rayfield said.

Specifically two players have shown out in almost every contest. That’s junior guards Tanner Miller and Cory Harper.



“Since both of us are scoring pretty well right now I think it’s hard for teams to either stop one of us or stop both of us,” Miller said.

And the goals for the Tigers point to the state tournament in Charleston.



“We hope to be in Charleston at the end of the season. We just have to keep working hard and get better at some things,” Harper said.

The Tigers have plenty of tough opponents to compete with on the road to the state tournament and they start with Hampshire on Tuesday.



