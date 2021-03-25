Vicky Bullett steps away from Lady Bobcats basketball program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College Women’s basketball head coach Vicky Bullett announced Thursday that she is stepping away from the program.

Bullett has spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Bobcats and most recently led them to a Mountain East Conference tournament win in the opening round.

She chose to resign because she plans to move back to her hometown of Martinsburg and wants to spend more time with her family.

“Five years of just, you know, trying to build a championship culture has been difficult. And I don’t know what the future holds for the program. I’m sure one day they’ll be able to get to where they needed to be to be a quality basketball program. Just taking a step away from the sport and I’ll always stay close to it, always be a fan of it,” Bullett said.

Bullett, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame player, said her favorite part about being the Bobcats head coach were the relationships she built.



“Just making connections with the young people. It’s not always as easy when you’ve played at the level that I had and be able to want expectations that they can reach so I kind of had to learn that and just be patient with the young ladies,” Bullett said.

She had this to say when asked what she would say to her team, colleagues, and anyone she’s coached in the past five seasons.



“It’s been great all of the young ladies I’ve had the chance to work with and you just thank them for doing the best that they can and that’s what I always preach. The expectations were yours, not mine. Whatever you put in that’s what you’re going to get out. I didn’t accept mediocre,” Bullett said.

Bullett will remain head coach of the Bobcats until May 30.