Victoria Sturm announces commitment to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Victoria Sturm has been a standout on the basketball court for the Lincoln Cougars over the past three years, and will be this season for Robert C. Byrd’s girls basketball team.

After her final high school season, she’ll begin on her journey to being a standout at the collegiate level.

Sturm, who’s still waiting on her senior basketball season to begin, announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that she has committed play college basketball at Davis & Elkins.

Sturm was a first team all-state player last year as a Lincoln Cougar. She averaged 15.5 points per game in her junior season, and helped lead her team to the state semi-finals — a game that was never played due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sturm will be looking to help lead a new team to Charleston this year, as she’s joined Robert Shields and the Robert C. Byrd girls team.

Sturm’s future head coach, Rachel Swartz, hinted at the idea that she’d picked up a recruit earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Two things accomplished this morning before 9am; a great morning practice & an even better phone call from a future senator😎🏀 — Coach Rachel Swartz (@Coach__Ray) February 23, 2021

