Victoria Sturm joins 1,000 point scoring club, Eagles win big over Fighting Irish

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Victoria Sturm scored her 1,000th career point in Robert C. Byrd’s win over Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sturm signed with the Davis & Elkins Women’s basketball team and then had a 21 point game that put her in the 1,000 point club.

“I’m excited. Ever since middle school I saw somebody else do it and I was like hey I want to be that person one day and it’s one day! I didn’t want to focus on that but I know before the game coach Shields was like there’s a great opportunity it’s going to be tonight and I didn’t want to say that, I didn’t want to jinx it but as the game went along it happened. It’s definitely a check off my bucket list goals. It’s exciting,” Sturm said.

Robert C. Byrd led the Fighting Irish from the get-go and never lost the lead in this game.

Despite Abigail Lanham’s 18 point effort for the Fighting Irish, it wasn’t enough to catch up with the Eagles scoring.

Byrd picked up yet another W and cruised past Notre Dame 56-23.