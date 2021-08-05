Viking Performance Training attracts NCWV athletes for year-round, sport specific training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Viking Training Performance attracts various athletes from all over North Central West Virginia and beyond. But what sets them apart from other training facilities? Goal specific individualized training.

Jerry Handley is the owner and head strength coach at Viking Performance. He explains exactly what goal specific individualized training is.



“So, for that it means that we actually break it down, train them sport-specific but also goal-specific individual by their body type, position specific. So one of the things that sets us apart with that is for example everyone who comes in, say for basketball or baseball, they’re not going to do the same workout as every other basketball or baseball players,” Handley said. “Instead, we’ll even have teammates who come in and have their own workout because they have different goals. Whether they play different positions or some of them are trying to work on their jump, some of them are trying to work on their exit velocity for hitting the baseball. It’s all individualized.”

Handley has been at this for a while. Seven years of owning Viking Performance following 10 years as a strength coach at West Virginia University gives him the knowledge of what athletes need to do to perform at their best. His experience along with the atmosphere is why so many NCWV athletes are #VikingTrained.





“A combination of the atmosphere and the results that they know they’re going to get or they’ve heard they’re going to get. We’ve been open seven years now, our results speak for themselves. Word on the street is luckily very good,” Handley said.

Handley and his staff at Viking Performance not only prepare high school athletes for their upcoming seasons, but also keep them where they need to be during the season.





“We’re constantly working with them so we develop them during their off season, we continue to basically keep sharpening the spear for their performance right before the season hits. If they also have team workouts, then we make sure that what they’re doing here is continuing to benefit them but not interfering or overdoing it with whatever else they’re doing at the school,” Handley said.

So whether is preseason, in season, or post season, athletes at Viking Performance Training are in good hands.

High school and middle school athletes aren’t the only clients of Handley. Adults and younger children also have a home on Green Bag Road. Whatever a client’s fitness goals may be, Handley ensures they can be trained at Viking Performance.



