CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Year competition is in the books.

Lewis County’s Vincent Snuffer and University High School’s T.T. Brooks are moving on to the second round.

Snuffer received 61.3 percent of the votes, defeating North Marion’s Tariq Miller.

Brooks, received just under 89 percent of the votes, moving past Taylor Long.

The second round of the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Year competition begins Friday night in the 12 SportsZone.