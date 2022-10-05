The Savannah Bananas are coming Charleston in April to take on the Dirty Birds.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Charleston.

According to a post on the Charleston Dirty Birds’ Facebook page, the viral sensation “exhibition baseball team” will be in town on April 21, 2023.

The Dirty Birds told 12 News’ Charleston affiliate WOWK that tickets are not on sale yet, but fans can visit the Bananas’ website to join a presale alerts list to be notified when tickets are available.

During games, the Savannah Bananas have performed choreographed dances, played in kilts, and feature the “Banana Nanas,” a senior citizen dance team, and the “Man-Nanas,” their Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad. The team is also known for its elaborate scoring celebrations, which can include everything from running through the crowd to fully choreographed country line dances.

The team also holds fundraising raffles for charity.