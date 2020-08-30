Vote for Matt Cogar in “12 Most Iconic Moments in Stihl Timbersports 35-Year History” bracket

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As we’ve shown you in the past, Webster County native Matt Cogar is one of the premier stars of the Stihl Timbersports Series.

And despite being one of the baddest men on the planet with an axe, saw or chainsaw in his hand, he needs your help.

The Stihl Timbersports Series is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, and in honor of the celebration of the sport, Stihl has selected the top 12 moments in the sport’s storied history.

Cogar is featured in multiple of those moments. And they can be seen by clicking on the following links:

The official “12 Most Iconic Moments in Stihl Timbersports 35-year history” bracket, featuring three moments by Webster County’s Matt Cogar. (Graphic via Stihl Timbersports Facebook)

Matt Cogar wins his first Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championship

Matt Cogar wins the 2018 Stihl Timbersports Champions Trophy

Matt Cogar sets the Stihl Timbersports standing block world record

Beginning on Monday, fans can vote on which of the 12 moments they believe is the best, as Stihl hopes to find the best moment of the last 35 yers.

The bracket was released on August 26th, with two of the three moments featuring Cogar automatically advancing to the second round.

Voting begins on Monday, Aug. 31. Fans will be able to vote on head-to-head moments on the Stihl Timbersports official Facebook and Instagram stories. The moment with the most votes will advance to the next round.

The top moment in Stihl Timbersports Series history will be crowned on September 28.