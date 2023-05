WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Despite the pouring rain on Tuesday night, South Harrison managed to battle Doddridge County for seven innings before coming out with an 11-10 win over the Bulldogs.

Layton Wageman led the way for the Hawks with a 3-3 day at the plate while reaching base five times and driving in a pair of runs.

On the mound, he earned the win after allowing two earned runs over five innings while striking out seven Doddridge County hitters.