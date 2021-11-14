CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A recent study from WalletHub has determined that West Virginia’s very own Morgantown is the 10th best small city in the country for sports.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially rough on sports fans who were accustomed to attending live events. Despite this, the North American sports industry is still expected to grow to $83.1 billion by 2023. The increase in mobile sports consumption as well as rising “premium-seat demand” are partly responsible for this growth.

WalletHub compared “392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer” in order to find the best sports cities in the nation.

The study concluded that Morgantown was the 10th best sports city in the country, within the small cities category.

Large cities: More than 300,000 people

Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 people

Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 people

Rank

(1=Best) Small Cities

(Score) 10 Morgantown, WV

(17.09)



To make their calculations, WalletHub gave each sports category that was assigned “a weight corresponding with the total percentage of adults in the U.S. who claim to follow that particular sport.” The sum of all the weights is greater than 100 percent due to some people reporting that they liked multiple sports.

Football Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 50 Percent

Basketball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 31 Percent

Baseball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 27 Percent

Hockey Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 15 Percent

Soccer Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 9 Percent

In addition to these calculations, each sports category was also “graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for sports fans.” With these two calculations, an average score was established.

The largest score across all city categories belonged to the large city of Boston, MA with a score of 52.13.

The complete study/rankings can be found here.