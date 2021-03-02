Walters, AB women outlast Falcons in Fairmont to advance in MEC Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State in Fairmont for the second time this season on Monday night.

This time, though, a trip to Wheeling and advancing in the Mountain East Conference Tournament was on the line.

That trip to WesBanco Arena hung in the balance for most of Monday night’s game, as each team held eight-point leads during the course of the game, and both teams were being led by senior standouts.

Despite Sierra Kotchman’s buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters, Fairmont State was never able to pull away.

In the meantime, Alderson Broaddus’ Celeste Walters was scoring points, pulling down rebounds, and blocking shots at a high rate. Walters finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

But it was the key shot by another senior, Shay Harper, that won the game.

Harper’s corner three-pointer with under 30 seconds to go put AB ahead for good.

The Battlers won, 85-79, clinching their first postseason win since 2013, and only the second since the 1998-1999 season.