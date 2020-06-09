Ward chooses to run collegiately with the Senators

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Another collegiate athlete decides to take his talents to the collegiate level.

Philip Barbour High School’s Noah Ward signed to continue his cross country career at Davis and Elkins College.

Ward is a decorated athlete. He lettered 17 times at Philip Barbour while playing five different sports.

While he loved every sport he played, he knew cross country was what he wanted to compete in collegiately.

“I never really knew what I wanted to continue in college because I played different sports. Soccer was always a love I had but cross country really gave me something that soccer didn’t,” Ward said.

He said Davis and Elkins was the right fit and had everything he was looking for in a school.

“Whenever we toured I really liked the campus. The coach was always supportive no matter what I thought or what I wanted,” Ward said.

He says he will never forget the goal he scored in the Regional soccer game with his fellow Colts. But he is ready to make new memories with the senators.