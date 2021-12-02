Warriors’ depth, athleticism sets program up for big season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian girls basketball was young last season and the added not-so-normal effects COVID-19 had on sports presented challenges for the Warriors.

“So last season we had nine freshman so that so that was definitely a new experience for us. But it was so crazy with COVID and everything that happened throughout the season so to have some normalcy back this season is really exciting for us,” Mike Baldy, Warriors head coach said.

But last year laid the groundwork for what the Warriors are trying to do this season.

Trinity finished as sectional champions and this year they’re looking to go even bigger.

“State Championship. State Championship is always the goal. There’s little things you want to do along the way. You want the girls to have fun and you want to have a memorable season, you want to bond, you want the kids to grow as human beings but we talk about a state championship every day,” Baldy said.

The Warriors return a deep roster. But what Baldy is most impressed with is his team’s athleticism.

“I mean we are just crazy athletic. We have some girls that shoot it really, really well but athleticism is something that we haven’t always had. A lot of times we’ve had role players. Like one really good player and several other role players that make us really good. This year it’s just a bunch of athletic freaks,” Baldy said.

Two of those players include seniors Maggie Mercure and Avonna Brown.

Mercure is the only player on the roster who has had a taste of the state tournament.

Both players key in on their team’s strength- fast play.

“I think we’re very quick. We’re running presses so hopefully we can turn the ball over a lot and get a lot of fast breaks,” Mercure said.

Brown touched on what Baldy expects out of the offense.

“He wants us to get a shot off in like the first 10 seconds of being on offense. He calls it rim to rim that’s what we break down to as well. So we are racing the other team down the floor that’s how he wants us to score a lot of our points,” Brown said.

All of that athleticism helps with what Baldy is trying to create. With so much depth, the Warriors are able to substitute more frequently.

“This season we’re trying to rotate a lot, play with all different girls. We don’t really have a main five. We have more like a main nine, maybe even 10 or 11 and they’re all going to play together. We’re really going to move girls in and out for the first time ever,” Baldy said.

Trinity Christian looks to put it all together this season and the road to Charleston starts now.