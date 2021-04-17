Warriors dominate Eagles to claim Sectional crown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity displayed a dominant performance over Braxton County to win the Class Double-A Region II, Section 2 Championship on Saturday.

The Warriors took an early lead and kept that lead into the halftime break 33-18.

Braxton County tried to play catch up in the second quarter, and cut the deficit, but didn’t get any further.

Trinity held Braxton to only five points in the second half and all of those points came from the free throw line.

Trinity kept up the strong offense and defense to capture the section title 69-23, the final score.

Jaclyn Smith led Trinity with 14 points in the win. Ruby Smith-MaCrobie had 11 points and Paige Smith scored 10 points, Maggie Mercure had 14 points.

Lainey Hunt and Adison Garavaglia both had seven points to lead Braxton County.

Trinity will host Frankfort in the Regional Final next week.