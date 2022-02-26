MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian set out to repeat as sectional champions and the way it played from the jump showed how bad the title was wanted.

The Warriors went on a quick 4-0 run with back to back buckets from Jenna Barnett.

Trinity only extended its led from there, demonstrating just how many ways it could score.

The Eagles were held to just three field goals in the first quarter as the Warriors led 25-6 after one and went on to win the AA Region II, Section 2 title 75-40.

Barnett led the Warriors with 19 points and Sucora Brown added 15 points.

Before the game, 12 Sports’ Abbie Backenstoe talked with Trinity Christian girls basketball head coach Mike Baldy.