MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Will McPherson tossed a complete game and allowed just one run to lead Trinity Christian to a 5-1 postseason opening win over Clay-Battelle.

Thomas Dinkel and Ryan Parker each recorded two hits for the Warriors with the latter responsible for driving in a pair of runs.

Trinity advances to face #2-seed South Harrison tomorrow night while Clay-Battelle awaits the loser of Tuesday’s game between Tygarts Valley and Doddridge County on Wednesday.