MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It’s been a steady climb for the Trinity Christian School track team under head coach John Barnett. Now, the Warriors have put together the most impressive season in program history. They are set to send 20 athletes to this weekend’s Class A state track meet, and with just two seniors leaving the program at the end of the season, Barnett says it’s only up from here for the warriors.

“I feel like our program is definitely headed in the right direction,” he said, “We have a lot of returning runners coming back for cross country. We only have two seniors on the track team out of 22 athletes so we have 20 people coming back next year and we’re really excited about the direction that we’re headed.”

Junior sprinter Sophia Pancoast has been a part of the build every step of the way and hopes to cap off a successful junior season at the state meet after claiming region titles in the 200 and 400 meters. She’s been thrilled to watch the warrior track program come together over the length of her career

“It’s exciting with all these people who have came in,” she said, “From being, two girls and one boy my freshman year to as many as we have this year. It’s exciting and I’m sad I only have one more year left to do it all because I love this team and I love this program.”

Trinity kicks off its competition this weekend with the rest of Class A during the Friday evening session of the state meet in Charleston.