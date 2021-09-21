Warriors stay sharp physically, mentally despite multiple game cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian football team started this season on a rough note…and to no fault of their own. The Warriors’ first game of the season was canceled due to their opponent having COVID-19 concerns.

The Warriors then got to play Bridgeport, Ohio in week two where they won 28-14. But they haven’t been able to play since then. Each week after that, the Warriors’ opponents were forced to cancel leaving them with only one game played heading into week five.

Warriors head coach Chris Simpson said his team still goes through the motions no matter what to ensure they stay sharp despite the cancellations.



“After last year going through COVID-19, this is kind of the new norm. So, you keep them excited by still keeping them engaged, still watch film on the opponent you’re supposed to have and you still go through your weekly routines as best as possible,” Simpson said.

The Warriors try to stay sharp physically and mentally. Simpson talks about how his team’s mindset must be every week.

“The mindset is pretty simple. You live every week like it could be your last week is the way that we have to play right now. The kids get excited every week, they’re looking forward to it, and you just try to live for that moment because you never know when it’s going to be taken away,” Simpson said.

Trinity is set to face Racine Southern out of Ohio this Friday…hopefully.

While the Warriors cross their fingers, Simpson said things are going great at practice and he likes what he sees from these players specifically.





“It’s all about how our young freshman are coming up. I’ve got some really good young freshman lineman really stepping up in a big way. Levi Teets, of course, is being Levi Teets. Three touchdowns in the last game that we played. But that all starts from the beginning. It all starts with the offensive line. If those guys don’t keep their blocks, it makes life harder on him,” Simpson said.

Despite only playing one game, Trinity is ranked seventh in the latest WVSSAC rankings. Simpson touched on how this helps morale.

“It makes a big difference because the guys know that they’re being recognized for the work that they’re putting in. Any time that you see recognition happening, you understand that the process is right, you understand that all of the clogs are working in the right direction. That helps build morale,” Simpson said.

The Warriors travel to Ohio on Friday to play in their second game of the season in week five.



