MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For most high school sports fans around North-Central West Virginia, Trinity Christian School is recognized for the long history of success of its basketball programs or even the renaissance of its football program that reached the state playoffs for the first time ever in 2021.

But inside the halls on the hill in Morgantown, there’s another program that is headed into year two of not just a build on the field but also a complete cultural rebuild as well. Trinity soccer had its best season in program history in 2021, winning an OVAC championship and having three players earn all-state honors. A lot of that has to do with second-year head coach Dan Lohmann who says the most important parts of developing the culture within the program start with the players and the attitudes they bring every day.

“That we’re able to get them to buy into what we want to do. We want it to be as much about them, having it be their team,” he said. “Myself and coach Ray are here to help lead them for sure but when they can start leading themselves, start taking ownership, start taking pride in what they do every time they step on the field for practice or for a game, we always want the same attitude.”

The warriors had unprecedented success for the program a year ago with that conference championship on top of individual honors for three first team all-region players, six all-conference selections and OVAC Player of the Year honors for now-departed senior Gabe Turak. For Lohmann, an equally impressive accomplishment is the team’s 3.96 average GPA from the 2021-22 school year, something that helps hammer home his goal to help shape his players as much off the field as he does on it.

“We always tell them take care of your academics and everything else first. Coming out here and playing soccer is second and it should be fun,” he said, “We always tell them all the time, ‘come out here, enjoy the experience’ so in the classroom, who they are as people and as soccer players is where we want them to develop.”

The Warriors must replace the production of all-time leading goal scorer Turak but with the returns of players like senior Kyle Knight and juniors Carmelo Kniska, Carter Hartsock and Ben Lohmann, combined with some fresh faces ready to make an impact, the feeling around the program is that Trinity will be deeper and much more experienced with sights set beyond just a conference title in the fall.