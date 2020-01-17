Washenitz records double-double in FSHS win over BUHS

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the second game in a row, Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz recorded a double-double in a Polar Bears win.

Washenitz scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, along with a couple steals, in Fairmont Senior’s 50-41 win over visiting Buckhannon-Upshur.

Scoring picked up for the Polar Bears after a slow first quarter for both teams.

BUHS led 9-8 after the first, but were outscored 11-3 in the second period.

Fairmont Senior took a double-digit lead in the second half, and despite Buckhannon-Upshur getting the deficit to eight, the game wasn’t in doubt after that.

Brooklyn Maxwell (17 points) and Shelby McDaniels (11 points) led the way for the Lady Buccs.

Washenitz was the only Polar Bears player to score in double figures.