Washenitz says Polar Bears must expect the unexpected in State Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As teams are gearing up to head to Charleston, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears prepare mentally for whats ahead.

Fairmont Senior recently beat Frankfort in order to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

But whats to come will be a test for the defending AA state champs.

Star guard Marley Washenitz has been to the big dance before and knows what it takes to win a state title.

“We’re going to have to be locked in. As soon as we get on the bus from then we’re going to be locked in and focused. You know we’re coming to win, we’re not going to come and play around. We’re not going to go in and expect the expected. We’re going to expect the unexpected, Because we’re going to go in and we’re going to get some dog fights and it’s going to be physical but you know we’re going to get in there and keep our heads and win,” Washenitz said.

Corey Hines crew is set to take on PikeView in the first game of the tournament. The Polar Bears downed the Panthers in week six of the season.

“They’re obviously going to have adjustments just like we did from the beginning of the season and so we’re just going to have to come out and start out strong, you know make the easy shots get the ball up and everything else,” Washenitz said.

Tip off is at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston tomorrow as the Polar Bears look to make another run in the post-season.