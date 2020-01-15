Washenitz scores 23, fills stat sheet in road win over Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Marley Washenitz filled the stat sheet Tuesday night in Fairmont Senior’s win over Elkins.

Washenitz scored a game-high 23 points – matching the Elkins’ team total by herself – and grabbed 12 rebounds, seven steals, and dished out five assists.

With Washenitz leading the way, Fairmont Senior’s 12-point halftime lead blossomed to 41 points by the end of the game, as the Polar Bears limited the Tigers to just nine points after the halftime intermission.

Elkins’ Madison Holland was responsible for more than half of her team’s points, but Fairmont Senior won easy, 64-23.