Washenitz’s 21 points lift (1) Polar Bears over (6) Flying Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two ranked teams in Triple-A, No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 6 Robert C. Byrd met in a competitive game on Tuesday resulting in a Polar Bears win, 49-31.

It took two minutes in the first quarter for the first basket to fall as FSHS’ Laynie Beresford picked up an and one for a 3-0 lead.

RCB kept it close after that and trailed 11-8 after one quarter.

The Polar Bears started to pull away but RCB’s Avery Childers wasn’t letting it happen. Childers scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the first half.

Marley Washenitz had a strong first half with 16 of her game-best 21 points to give Fairmont Senior a 28-14 lead at the half.

Fairmont Senior pulled out the win 49-31. Laynie Beresford finished in double-figures for the Polar Bears with 12 points.

