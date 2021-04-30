Washenitz’s double-double leads Polar Bears to AAA state final

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Marley Washenitz showed a dominant performance in Fairmont Senior’s win over Logan to advance the Polar Bears to the Class Triple-A state final game.

The West Virginia University women’s basketball commit scored 15 points in the first half to lead the Polar Bears but Logan didn’t crumble early.

It was a tie ball game, 12-12, after one quarter and Fairmont Senior only led by one point at the halftime break.

In the third quarter the Polar Bears went on a 10-0 scoring run but that also didn’t shut down the Wildcats just yet.

Logan hit a three in the third that made it a five point game. But then Washenitz scored seven straight points to give the Polar Bears a big lead.

Fairmont Senior beat Logan 52-33 to advance to the state title game.

Washenitz, the only Polar Bear in double-figures, finished with a double-double 26 points and 10 rebounds. Meredith Maier scored nine points and had 13 boards.

Washenitz said the memory of last year motivated her performance.

“Last year we ended our season the way we didn’t want it to end. Even other teams, their season got ended because of Covid but ours was in our control so knowing that and having that in the back of my mind, I was like I can’t do this to myself, I can’t do this to my team again. The amount of work we put in as a team and as individuals there was no reason that we should not have came out with a win and I’m very confident of me and my teammates,” Washenitz said.

Fairmont Senior is set to take on Nitro on Saturday in the AAA state final at 5:30 p.m.