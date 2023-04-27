PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) – 13 standout athletes from Philip Barbour High School signed to continue their careers in college on Thursday.

Comments from each signee can be seen above.

Signees (in order of appearance):

  • Dashawn Webster – Kentucky Christian football
  • Alfred Isch – Charleston baseball
  • Emily Denison – West Virginia Wesleyan Volleyball
  • Caden Hawkins – West Virginia Wesleyan basketball
  • Darcy Knight – WVU Tech soccer
  • Michael Salisbury – Bethany football
  • Ethan Floyd – Alderson-Broaddus sprint football
  • Mason Halfin – West Virginia Wesleyan golf
  • Jayden Starks – Fairmont State swimming
  • Quinton Payton – West Virginia Wesleyan track and field
  • Kemper Longwell – Alderson-Broaddus football
  • Andrew Thompson – Alderson-Broaddus sprint football
  • Megan Mitchell – Fairmont State cross country