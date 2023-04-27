PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) – 13 standout athletes from Philip Barbour High School signed to continue their careers in college on Thursday.
Comments from each signee can be seen above.
Signees (in order of appearance):
- Dashawn Webster – Kentucky Christian football
- Alfred Isch – Charleston baseball
- Emily Denison – West Virginia Wesleyan Volleyball
- Caden Hawkins – West Virginia Wesleyan basketball
- Darcy Knight – WVU Tech soccer
- Michael Salisbury – Bethany football
- Ethan Floyd – Alderson-Broaddus sprint football
- Mason Halfin – West Virginia Wesleyan golf
- Jayden Starks – Fairmont State swimming
- Quinton Payton – West Virginia Wesleyan track and field
- Kemper Longwell – Alderson-Broaddus football
- Andrew Thompson – Alderson-Broaddus sprint football
- Megan Mitchell – Fairmont State cross country