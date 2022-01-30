WBOY alumni writes book on experiences in sports journalism

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WBOY alumni John Pozza wrote a book on his experiences in the sports journalism industry and it’s now available on Amazon.

Pozza spent several years at WBOY. In fact, it was his first job after graduating from West Virginia University in 1977.

Pozza served as a sports reporter and sports director in two separate times in his life in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

After his time at WBOY, he then went onto multiple other careers in sports journalism including sports radio in Philadelphia and establishing an independent news bureau where he syndicated stories to newspapers, radio and tv.

Pozza’s experiences in the industry go way beyond that.

He decided to turn all of these experiences into pages, initially drafting the book on his iPhone. Pozza then published his book titled, “Was Anybody Really Listening?”

“I just wanted to tell about my experience, I wanted to tell the real story, the good and the bad, about what it’s like going through a career in broadcasting,” Pozza said.

Pozza wanted to put his 25 plus years of experience into words.

“I worked many years. I didn’t work that many years in television, I went from television back to radio because I sort of found a niche there and then went on to other things,” Pozza said.

The author also felt he could help students interested in the field of journalism and give them realistic expectations of the job in all forms.

“It serves as a book that someone is interested in pursuing journalism would want to read. I think they’ll find it helpful that some of the nuances and some of the quirkinesses that they’ll comes across in their career,” Pozza said. “In the end I kind of ask them, this is what you need to consider. Knowing all of this if you understand that and if this is your dream then go for it. But be willing to have realistic expectations.”

And while Pozza now hopes people read his book, during his broadcast days, he often found himself wondering if anybody was really listening to his reports. That thought went into how the book was titled.

“When I say was anybody really listening, so you’re in a small market and you kind of wonder how many people are really listening? Ironically when I go to the Philadelphia area and south Jersey, you think you’re going to have a bigger audience but at the same time I’m doing reporting for radio stations, I don’t know which radio stations are picking up my reports,” Pozza said.

You can read more about Pozza’s time at WBOY and experiences in the journalism field in his book, “Was Anybody Really Listening?”