WBOY Senior Night: A tribute for seniors who lost their final season due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – COVID-19 has taken a way a lot of things over the last six-plus weeks.

Among other things, it took away the senior athletic seasons for all spring sports athletes in West Virginia, and the ending to the seasons of some winter sports athletes and teams.

The WVSSAC is conducting an event titled “Shine Your Light WV” on Friday, where schools all across the Mountain State will turn on their facility lights to honor the senior class of 2020.

But here at WBOY, we wanted to do something, as well.

We wanted to honor the seniors who lost their final season, or didn’t get a chance to end their final season.

We reached out to all 26 high schools in North Central West Virginia asking for the names and pictures of all senior athletes whose seasons were affected by the virus.

We give you, WBOY Senior Night.