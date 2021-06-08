“We just have to play our game,” Morgantown head coach Pat Sherald says ahead of regional match up against Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A big Regional baseball match up in Class Triple-A features Morgantown and the new faces in AAA, Bridgeport.

Bridgeport may be new in Class-AAA this season, but the Indians are certainly not new to playoff baseball and the Mohigans are certainly not a brand new opponent.

The Indians and Mohigans are 1-1 on the season series so far and now must battle a third time for a spot in the state tournament.

Mohigans head coach Pat Sherald said he knows what his team looks like when they’re playing their best baseball and that’s what they need to do in game one of the regional tournament this upcoming Monday.

“We just have to come out and play our game. We have to pitch the ball well, have to throw the ball in the strike zone, have to take care of the ball defensively. We’ve done a good job of bunting, running the bases. We just have to have timely hitting, that’s what’s made us successful over the course of the year,” Sherald said.

Quincy Thornton will be on the mound for the Mohigans. Thornton is confident in pitching against the Indians, especially because he won against them in their first meeting, 4-1, with game-high 11 strikeouts.

Similarly to what Sherald said, Thornton said he knows he and his Mohigans have to hit well in order to win.

“I think just hit. I think that’s going to be our biggest thing is just hitting the ball. Myself, since I’m going to be pitching, attack early, get ahead in the count and just let our defense work,” Thornton said.

Morgantown catcher Ty Galusky was injured in the Mohigans first game against Bridgeport, but was behind the plate for the second game where they fell 8-2 and can visualize the difference between the two games.

“When we beat them, everything was working good. Our pitching was good, our hitting was good. When we lost to them, our pitching was good and our hitting just wasn’t there. So coming here, getting our swings, finding our approach and that’s what we’re working on and it’ll help us a lot,” Galusky said.

Morgantown and Bridgeport are set to square off Monday at the Indians home field.