“We just take it week by week.” Hawks look to take care of business in Buckhannon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University is still a team to beat in Class Triple-A. The Hawks enter week eight ranked No. 4 in the class with a 6-0 record.

Every week is important and every win counts for John Kelley’s club and his players know that.

This Friday night, the ‘U’ travels to Buckhannon-Upshur and while the Bucs 2-3 record doesn’t seem too daunting of a task to beat, the Hawks’ focus is set.

They look to take care of business in Buckhannon and stand out receiver Sage Clawges said the coaching staff has prepared them to do so.

“I think the coaches got us really prepared over the past couple of weeks. They gave us the formula to beat these teams and we’ve been following it and getting it done,” Clawges said.

Clawges said the mindset of the Hawks is to take the season week by week no matter the opponent.

“Not to overlook the teams we play. We may be ranked pretty high in the state but it doesn’t mean a team isn’t going to beat us. So we just take each week nice and slow and really break it down and not get too cocky about it,” Clawges said.

Hawks leading rusher, Colin McBee, touched on using games like this to get better and fine tune the team.



“It’s a week to get better, work on the little things and just get better as a whole. We just take it week by week. We focus on the game that week. We do our best to prepare for them and just take it one game at a time,” McBee said.

The Hawks travel to Buckhannon on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.