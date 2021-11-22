“We said let’s get a big play, we need one.” Fairmont Senior’s Ours makes monster run in win over Byrd

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours made a play on Friday so huge that it will likely be associated with his name for a long time.

Ours and the Polar Bears had a 21-0 lead on Robert C. Byrd in the state quarterfinal.

When RCB made several consecutive plays to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Fairmont Senior had to do something with 1:30 on the clock.

That’s when the kick return went straight to Ours and the rest was history.

“I just saw the ball was kicked to me in the air and I knew before that, right in the huddle before we went out we said let’s get a big play, we need one. Ball is kicked to me. Ten other people on the field did what they did and I did what I did, got in the end zone,” Ours said.

Ours returned the kick 97 yards to the house. Exactly the kind of “big play” Fairmont needed.

The Polar Bears walked away with the 33-28 win.

Ours broke several tackles on his escapade to the end zone and remembers the feeling.

“I kind of broke through the first line and then I saw a little opening, I got a little excited an then broke through about two more people and I was going and everything was going through the head right there,” Ours said.

Fairmont Senior moves on in the playoffs where they travel to Poca on Friday.