Weaver excited about the leadership she sees returning to the court for Cougar volleyball

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- The Lincoln girls volleyball team is taking advantage of its flex days the week before practices officially start on August 17.

Tryouts begin on Monday for the Cougs and head coach Kim Weaver said using the flex days now give her girls a little extra time to practice and prepare.

Weaver said the week of flex days will be based on conditioning but they’re also for acclimating the incoming freshman to the high school volleyball program.

“To get everyone used to each other, just to bring them again on board with what we do, how we do it in high school, it’s a lot different than middle school,” Weaver said.

The leadership from returning players is what Weaver is most impressed with so far. She has three seniors who have already stepped up and took control of the team.

“I see a lot of leadership out of my seniors which is great. A lot of talented freshman and the girls returning have been helpful to each other,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the team will take around 15 players on the final roster.