Weaver signs to continue soccer career at Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Alyssa Weaver signed to continue her soccer career at Fairmont State University.

Weaver helped lead the Mohigans to a state title in 2019 and to a Sectional title this fall.

The playmaker in the midfield finished her high school career with 67 career goals and 48 career assists.

She said Fairmont State felt like home when she visited and she likes being close to her real home in Morgantown.

“I chose Fairmont because when I went to visit there they were really family oriented and just seeing that made me want to go there,” Weaver said.

She also thanks her Morgantown girls soccer team and coach Stirlin Rivers for helping her become more confident on the field.