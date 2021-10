MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ashleigh Weaver needed just 113 seconds to find the back of the next Monday night.

It then only took her a little over four minutes to score again.

She tallied her third goal just past the midway point in the first half.

Weaver registered a first-half hat trick to start off, and then helped distribute to fellow scorers from then on.

With Weaver leading the way, the Morgantown girls routed visiting Preston by a score of 10-0.