Webster County boys move to 3-0 with win over Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Webster County boys basketball team moved to 3-0 on the young season Friday night with a win over Doddridge County.

The Highlanders have now not lost since the end of the 2017-2018 season, and have won each of their last 31 games, including last season’s Single-A state title.

Friday night, Webster County fended off a Doddridge County comeback, and used a run in the third quarter to build a lead that was too big for the Bulldogs to overcome, winning 76-59.

Hear comments from head coach Michael Gray by clicking on the video above.