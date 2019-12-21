Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Webster County boys move to 3-0 with win over Doddridge County

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Webster County boys basketball team moved to 3-0 on the young season Friday night with a win over Doddridge County.

The Highlanders have now not lost since the end of the 2017-2018 season, and have won each of their last 31 games, including last season’s Single-A state title.

Friday night, Webster County fended off a Doddridge County comeback, and used a run in the third quarter to build a lead that was too big for the Bulldogs to overcome, winning 76-59.

Hear comments from head coach Michael Gray by clicking on the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories